Artists from East Texas, out of town help bring color to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Local artists, as well as those from out of town, came to Tyler walls to help beautify the city through art. The event, “A Walk on the Block” offered families a chance to watch live art performances from a variety of artists.

Spray paint, paintbrushes, and creative minds brought color and culture to walls in Downtown Tyler this weekend. The event was organized by local artist Gemini, who has been painting for the last 15 years.

“A lot of this helps build community, and it brings life to areas that were otherwise just abandoned and didn’t have much going on here,” Gemini said. “Now we got people stopping by every day here to take pictures or videos. So to see a more diverse crowd on the side of town where they normally don’t visit is pretty cool.”

They got permission from building owners and brought in local artists, along with some from Dallas, Oklahoma, and California. Joslito Argus is from McKinney and started painting in 1988.

“It’s awesome to come and express ourselves and put some part of me here. Right now, I’m trying to do abstracts with the stencils, so we’ll see what happens,” Argus said.

Artists painted more than eight blocks of buildings starting near the Cotton Belt Depot Museum all the way to Hillside Park. Christina Fajardo, an artist from Longview, said her piece is inspired by her daughter who recently turned one.

“I just want to give her the message that not only because she’s a child or a female or any type of gender she wants to be in life, she can do it as long as she works hard with dedication and try to do and make yourself work for everything no matter who tells you no so many times,” Fajardo said.

People are encouraged to go check out the artwork downtown and Gemini hopes to continue doing events like this for the city.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.