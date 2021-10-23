Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler man is sitting behind bars in Angelina County after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that went from Bullard all the way to Lufkin early Saturday morning.

Christopher Reshode Holmes, 30, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon (Smith County), evading arrest with a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to Angelina County Pc. 1 Constable Tom Selman, the chase started in Bullard. He said Bullard PD officers went to check out a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of Main Street.

When the Bullard PD officers approached the vehicle to talk to Holmes, the driver, he allegedly fled in his vehicle and headed south on U.S. Highway 69. The car chase went through Cherokee County and into Angelina County, and the speeds got up to around 100 mph, Selman said.

Selman said he set a spike strip across Highway 69 in the Central/Pollok area of Angelina County, and the strips deflated the front two tires of Holmes’ vehicle. However, Holmes kept going toward Lufkin.

Holmes then turned onto Loop 287 in Lufkin. Later, he exited off the loop and traveled through Lufkin, Selman said. Holmes allegedly got back on Loop 287 near the Angelina County Exposition Center. Selman said used a “pit maneuver” and caused Holmes’ vehicle to spin out into the grass median.

At that point, Holmes jumped out of the vehicle and started running toward the Angelina County Expo Center, Selman said. The constable said he followed Holmes in his vehicle, and the suspect stopped when he came to the chain-link fence around the facility.

While Holmes was running from authorities, he threw a 9 mm pistol on the ground, Selman said.

When law enforcement officers caught up with Holmes, they took him into custody without any further incident, Selman said.

The constable said that they discovered that Holmes had a female passenger that he had been holding against her will. Selman said the woman told authorities that Holmes hit her in the face with the pistol, and she had injuries to her face.

Selman added that for the last seven or eight minutes of the pursuit, Holmes was driving on the front wheels’ rims.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.