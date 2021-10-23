Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers, mainly in southern portions of East Texas. Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s, and also a breezy day with southerly winds up to 20mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. Fog will again be possible tomorrow morning, so you may want to factor some extra time into your church commute. Again, isolated showers will be possible tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances stick around through Thursday, with the best chances being on Wednesday at a 60%. It is also worth mentioning northern portions of East Texas are included in SPC Severe Weather Outlooks for both Sunday night and Tuesday/Tuesday night. The primary threat would be damaging winds, but there are still details to be worked out. We will keep you updated.

