Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a lovely, warm, and windy day in East Texas as highs climbed into the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms developed along our southerly breeze this afternoon but most of the convection will die out by the late evening hours. Tomorrow will be another breezy day as southerly winds howl at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts reaching up to 25+ mph so it would be a good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning, as well as being extra safe on area lakes. A few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible once again during the day tomorrow, but most of ETX will remain dry. A slow-moving cold front in southern Oklahoma will push south of the Red River Sunday night and could help a few showers and storms develop and move into areas north of I-20 after midnight Monday morning. Severe threats are looking quite low for now, but some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds and small hail could be possible so please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to this forecast. Quiet and mostly sunny conditions prevail for our Monday afternoon and for most of Tuesday before showers and storms become possible once again early on Wednesday. A second, stronger cold front will arrive in ETX early on Wednesday and will help a line of showers and storms move into the area during the first half of the day. It is too early to get into specifics on severe threats for now, but be sure to keep this on your radar over the next couple of days. Fall returns to us behind this second cold front as highs are back down into the lower to middle 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week with nice cool mornings back in the lower 50s to upper 40s!

