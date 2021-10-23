Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of clear skies and warm temperatures through tonight. As we head into the weekend, there could be a few showers/thundershowers over the southern sections of ETX on Saturday, then a chance for showers/thundershowers, even a few storms late Sunday night/early Monday morning over the far northern and northeastern sections of ETX. A cold front will likely move over the far northern areas early on Monday morning allowing for the showers/thundershowers to occur. There is a Slight Risk (15%) for significant severe weather along the I-30 Corridor and a Marginal Risk (5%) from I-20 to I-30 during this time period. We will continue to monitor this for you over the weekend. This Cold Front should retreat as a warm front late Monday before another cold front moves into East Texas on Wednesday morning. We could see a few stronger thunderstorms on Wednesday morning as it moves through. We could be looking at a Slight Risk, or a 15% chance for strong to severe storms with this cold front. The front and the storms should move through very quickly during the morning hours. Cooler temperatures should begin to move in by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday should be very Fall Like here in East Texas with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

