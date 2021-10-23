Multicultural fair in Tyler brings sights, sounds, tastes of different countries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in the school’s history, Tyler ISD’s Moore Magnet Middle School held a multicultural fair for the community.

Kristina Hastings, an ESL teacher at Moore, works with students that move here from other countries who are learning English as a second language.

“It’s been kind of a dream of mine to do a multicultural event since I’ve been working with ESL students,” she said.

About a year and a half ago, Hastings said she wrote a grant for the Tyler Foundation Grants for Great Ideas and things took off from there.

“The initial goal was to include family and fun together. Kind of combining education with fun but also to bring awareness and education to everyone from different countries, so that they can appreciate their differences,” Hastings said.

More than 10 countries were represented with the help of teachers, volunteers, and community members. Ketty Asangansi, a teacher at the school, represented her country Nigeria and had lots of handmade items from clothes to jewelry to talk about.

“Oh, I jumped at it because some of our students don’t know anything about me beyond here. So as they come by here they will learn about not just me, but other countries,” Asangansi said.

There was music, dancing, and lots of educational opportunities. Tristen Taylor, a student, was walking around the different booths.

“As I walk around, I see different things like how the foods are different from the US and how they’re different all over,” Taylor said.

There were also community partners there to share resources with parents.

“We have the Tyler Public Library here, and they have so many services that a lot of families are not aware of. We also have the Tyler Literacy Council, and they offer ESL classes and some GED programs for parents that are interested in that,” Hastings said.

