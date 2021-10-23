Mark In Texas History: Campbell Honeymoon Home still has charm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Second Street in Longview sits a historic home that once was the home of a Texas governor. This small frame cottage served as the first home for Thomas Campbell and Fannie Bruner.

Campbell was a native of Rusk and worked in the Gregg County clerk’s office in Longview before becoming a lawyer in 1878. That was the same year he married Bruner.

This home was known as the Honeymoon Home. The Campbells raised their five children there.

Campbell ran for governor and won two terms. He was just the second native Texan to become governor. He was known for his regulation of utilities, lobbying restrictions, a pure food law, an insurance law and prison reform

The Campbell Home received its historical designation in 1965. It was moved from across the street in 1982.

The Campbell Honeymoon Home is located at 500 North Second Street in Longview.

