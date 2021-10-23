2 Longview Pine Tree Lodge residents celebrate 101 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - October 22nd, 1920. The hourly wage was 33 cents an hour. The cost of gas, just 30 cents a gallon.

But more importantly, 101 years ago, two awesome young ladies were born.

Loretta Barnett and Geneva Hivalgo are celebrating 101 years of life Friday, surrounded by friends and family at Pine Tree Lodge nursing home in Longview.

Hivalgo was born in California and Barnett near Dallas. Both ladies have seen the the world change a lot in their lifetime. And they shared some of their secrets to living a long and joyous life.

“You will live a long life if you are living a clean life. We have very very good nation and we should be proud of it,” said Geneva Hivalgo.

“Just put your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and he will help you do anything. you have to love the Lord with all your heart,” said Loretta Barnett.

The ladies were treated to a cake and ice cream party at Pine Tree Lodge.

Hivalgo is a retired nurse and Barnett taught Sunday school at her church for many years.

