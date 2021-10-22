WEBXTRA: CDC now recommending COVID booster shots for certain groups

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officials at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Nacogdoches, upon opening, immediately noticed an uptick in the number of people seeking a vaccine. Almost all patrons were there to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Some said they had been waiting for the CDC’s approval and were “excited” about finally being eligible to obtain the booster.

CDC now recommends that certain people are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those age 18+ who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

CDC’s recommendations now allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

At the Friday vaccine clinic in Nacogdoches, walk-ins were allowed. Extra vials were brought in anticipation of the larger crowd.

Within an hour of opening, 63 walk-ins had registered.

The City of Nacogdoches had already planned to keep the Friday clinic going until the end of the year.

Michael Self, the emergency management coordinator for the City of Nacogdoches, talked about the booster availability with Donna McCollum just prior to her receiving a booster.

Vaccine clinics are held at the CL Simon Recreation Center on Friday mornings. Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/vacnac or by calling (936) 305-8488. Additional vaccine providers and availability can be found at vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.