Tyler participates in national DEA drug takeback event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rebecca Smith with Next Step Community Solutions joined East Texas Now to explain the importance of the drug takeback event being held Saturday.

Smith said research by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association has shown that people who abuse prescriptions may gain access to an unattended medicine cabinet of friends or family. She added that teens are especially susceptible to taking leftover medications found at home. It’s also detrimental to the water supply if medications are improperly disposed of.

Smith said at the last collection they gathered over 1300 pounds of medications.

Smith explained it’s a safe and convenient way to dispose of excess medications in a safe manner, no questions asked.

There are two collection centers the Tyler Police Department is working with Brookshires at 100 Rice Rd. in Tyler and campus police will be working with the UT Health Science Center at 11937 US-271 in Tyler. Collections are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are unable to make the event you can find locations for drop boxes at East Texas Rx.

Tyler participates in national DEA drug takeback event
