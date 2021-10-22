TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle halts traffic on Highway 155 south of I-20
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle has traffic halted in both directions on Highway 155 in Smith County.
Our reporter on the scene says the crash happened about a mile south of Interstate 20. A man also appears to have been injured in the crash.
Winona VFD and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene.
