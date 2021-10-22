East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle halts traffic on Highway 155 south of I-20

Highway 155 crash
Highway 155 crash((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle has traffic halted in both directions on Highway 155 in Smith County.

Our reporter on the scene says the crash happened about a mile south of Interstate 20. A man also appears to have been injured in the crash.

Winona VFD and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Pictured is an example of an Instant millionaire ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Agent says Davis researched serial killers on laptop
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Vehicle rear ends Tyler school bus at railroad crossing; no students injured
1600 block Loop 323 W SW at Old Jacksonville Hwy
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler 3-car crash at Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Hwy; lanes closed
Crash involving log truck
Crash involving log truck blocks westbound traffic on George Richey in Longview