State seeking 25 to 99 years for man who killed Longview woman in 2019

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - During the sentencing phase of the trial of the man who was convicted for the 2019 shooting death of a Longview woman, the state asked the judge to enhance the sentence because of Kenneth Earl Thomas’ previous felony convictions.

Earlier this week, Thomas was found guilty of murder in the 124th Judicial District Court in connection to the death of Kimberly Wallace. Wallace was found dead after a welfare check in the 1200 block of Temple Street.

Thomas was injured in a shootout with police when Longview officers located Thomas in a park in the 1200 block of El Paso Street and confronted him. Thomas then began shooting at four officers and they shot back, according to police.

Thomas was wounded twice but no officers were injured. Thomas was then treated for injuries at a Longview hospital and then placed in jail.

If the state is able to prove both convictions, Thomas’ punishment range will be 25 to 99 years in prison. If only one is proven, his punishment range would be 15 to 99 years in prison.

The state called Det. Kirby DeLoach to the stand. DeLoach compared Thomas’ fingerprints to those on file with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to prove that Thomas is a convicted felon.

Later Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gregg Fuller told the jury about incidents that Thomas has been involved in since he has been in jail. He added that Thomas is a difficult inmate.

