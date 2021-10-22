Polk County district attorney announces he will not be seeking 5th term

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon announced that he is not planning to seek a fifth term as the county’s criminal DA.

“After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I am today announcing my intention not to seek a fifth term as your Criminal District Attorney,” Hon said in a post on his Facebook page. “At the conclusion of my current term in 2022, I will have been associated with Polk County DA’s Office for twenty-six years.”

To the Wonderful People of Polk County: After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I am today... Posted by Lee Hon on Friday, October 22, 2021

Hon said that at the end of his current term, he will have served as the Polk County District Attorney for four terms, or 16 years. He added that he has been the longest-serving district attorney in Polk County history.

“As an assistant prosecutor, I was blessed to work for John S. Holleman who was the best mentor a young prosecutor could ever hope to have,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “As DA, I have been so fortunate to have three fantastic First Assistants—Joe Martin, Kari Allen, and Beverly Armstrong—who made this job a lot less stressful than it might have otherwise been.”

Hon added that through his time at the Polk County District’s Office, he has worked with staff members who were among the most dedicated public servants he has ever known.

“Prosecutors who have worked in this office have gone on to have very successful careers in other DA’s offices or in private practice,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “I am glad to have had some small part in their professional development and later success. I want to thank all of them for their dedicated service to this office and the people of Polk County.”

Hon said for the past 26 years, he has seen people at the absolute lowest points of their lives, both as victims and as offenders.

“That is hard. It colors your perspective of the world and people around you and in many respects gives you a cynical outlook on life,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “Because of my abiding faith in our Creator, I know that there are many, wonderful, loving, giving, and caring people in this world and especially in this community.”

Hon said he s ready to re-engage with people in a more normal capacity and with a “more optimistic perspective on life.”

The Polk County DA thanked former Polk County sheriffs Billy Ray Nelson and Kenneth Hammack, current Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, and police chiefs like Dennis Clifton and James Riley for their efforts.

“To County judges John Thompson and Sydney Murphy, and all the county commissioners who have supported this office over the years, thank you,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “To all of the dedicated deputies and police officers I have worked with and who give of themselves so selflessly, I am humbled to have been entrusted to see your cases through in our efforts to obtain justice and create a safer Polk County.”

Hon also thanked state representatives James White, Dan Ellis, and the late John Otto, along with U.S. Congressmen Brian Babin and Kevin Brady for their help on criminal justice issues that were important to Polk County.

“Finally, to my wife Nancy and my family, my children Caroline, Will, Carson, and Matthew, thank you for sharing me with the people of this county and those who I have served,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “On some level, I hope that you understand that your sacrifice of my family time influenced the lives of others in a positive way and perhaps, in some small way, made this community a better place to live.”

The Polk County DA said he does not know what the future holds for him. He added that in the days to come, he will prayerfully consider what professional and personal options are best for him and his family.

Hon said he has had a lot of successes and some failures throughout his time with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office. He said he has helped people to the best of his ability and has fallen short at times.

“Nevertheless, I have always taken my oath and my responsibility as district attorney very seriously and did my best to do what is right and ‘see that justice is done,’” Hon said in the Facebook post. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.