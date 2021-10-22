Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Mild Night is expected tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s. Above normal temperatures are then expected through Wednesday. Much Cooler by Thursday afternoon of next week. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday through Tuesday...into the lower to middle 70s by next Thursday. Just a few scattered showers are possible on Saturday, then rain chances increase a bit on Sunday, into Early Monday morning. A few are possible late on Tuesday, then best chances for rain over the next week, should be on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals should be in the .25″ to 1.00″ through Wednesday. Once the front moves through, the rain should end. Much cooler air moves in behind this cold front, allowing our Fall Like Temperatures to return for several days.

