Nacogdoches woman accused of using metal bar to injure family member

Unwella Johnson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a woman Thursday morning after she allegedly used a metal bar to injure a family member during a disturbance that occurred in the 3000 block of EJ Campbell.

Unwella Quinkella Johnson, 28, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on EJ Campbell. During a disturbance with family members, Johnson allegedly drove a car toward one family member.

Later, Johnson exited the vehicle and struck the family member with a metal bar, causing bodily injury, the media report stated.

“Subject was found to be the primary aggressor and taken into custody,” the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

