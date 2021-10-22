Nacogdoches woman accused of using metal bar to injure family member

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a woman Thursday morning after she allegedly used a metal bar to injure a family member during a disturbance that occurred in the 3000 block of EJ Campbell.

Unwella Quinkella Johnson, 28, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on EJ Campbell. During a disturbance with family members, Johnson allegedly drove a car toward one family member.

Later, Johnson exited the vehicle and struck the family member with a metal bar, causing bodily injury, the media report stated.

“Subject was found to be the primary aggressor and taken into custody,” the media report stated.

