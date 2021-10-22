East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall Police Department conducts warrant roundup

The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the...
The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hallsville Police Department, the Waskom Police Department, the Jefferson Police Department, and the Marshall Municipal Court, executed a warrant roundup for outstanding municipal warrants for the City of Marshall on, October 21, 2021.(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Marshall:

The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hallsville Police Department, the Waskom Police Department, the Jefferson Police Department, and the Marshall Municipal Court, executed a warrant roundup for outstanding municipal warrants for the City of Marshall on, October 21, 2021.

As a result of the warrant roundup, multiple individuals, who had active warrants, and disregarded or failed to resolve their citations were arrested.

The citations and warrants are for violations including moving and non-moving traffic violations, penal code violations, such as Class C Thefts, assaults, disorderly conduct, and violations of City ordinances.

Those who have an unpaid citation are still able to clear their warrants online at www.trafficpayment.com. You will need the citation number and fine amount, available at,

Fines may also be paid in person by going by the Marshall Municipal Court at:

110 S. Bolivar, Suite 104B

Marshall, TX 75670

(903) 935-4535

The Marshall Police Department is actively looking, and will continue to look, for individuals with active warrants and may make arrests at any location, including the person’s home, school, or workplace.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Pictured is an example of an Instant millionaire ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Agent says Davis researched serial killers on laptop
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warm again today
Deer Crashes Into Window
Deer Crashes Into Window
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 10-21-21 PART 5
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 10-21-21 PART 5
Covid Decrease
Covid Decrease