Marshall Police Department conducts warrant roundup

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Marshall:

The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hallsville Police Department, the Waskom Police Department, the Jefferson Police Department, and the Marshall Municipal Court, executed a warrant roundup for outstanding municipal warrants for the City of Marshall on, October 21, 2021.

As a result of the warrant roundup, multiple individuals, who had active warrants, and disregarded or failed to resolve their citations were arrested.

The citations and warrants are for violations including moving and non-moving traffic violations, penal code violations, such as Class C Thefts, assaults, disorderly conduct, and violations of City ordinances.

Those who have an unpaid citation are still able to clear their warrants online at www.trafficpayment.com. You will need the citation number and fine amount, available at,

https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1516/Warrant-List-09292021 , for the payment to be properly processed.

Fines may also be paid in person by going by the Marshall Municipal Court at:

110 S. Bolivar, Suite 104B

Marshall, TX 75670

(903) 935-4535

The Marshall Police Department is actively looking, and will continue to look, for individuals with active warrants and may make arrests at any location, including the person’s home, school, or workplace.

