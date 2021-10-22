Lufkin ISD to suspend mask mandate through Thanksgiving

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD will suspend its mask mandate beginning Monday, October 25. This announcement comes 45 days after the initial mask mandate was put in place.

The policy no longer requires students and faculty to wear a mask at school. Many parents have decried the mask mandate within the last few months. At Thursday’s board meeting, Lufkin ISD parent Gene Hazell spoke against the mask mandate. Despite the district suspending masks for the time being, he said he is still not satisfied.

“I laughed. And the reason I laughed is because in that same press release was that it is going to be suspended until Thanksgiving,” Hazell said.

Hazell said he believes the suspension is only short term, and mandatory masks are bringing harm to his child.

“Our goal like I told them tonight is not to do away with masks but give parents the choice. Give us the choice if we want our children to wear a mask or not we’re not asking to infringe on anyone’s rights,” Hazell said.

Lufkin ISD School Board President Hall Henderson said there has been a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Now that these numbers are down we want to try to do some things differently cause we don’t want our kids to wear masks if they don’t have to but we also want them to be in class and to make those measures and take those steps that we have to do to keep our kids in school and keep them safe,” Henderson said.

According to Lufkin ISD’s statement the mask mandate will be reinstated if COVID cases rise within the district. The mask mandate will be temporarily reinstated at Lufkin ISD after the Thanksgiving holiday.

