East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hughes talks abortion ban battle, critical race theory confusion, and who he backs in governor’s race

Hughes on abortion ban battle: ‘We’re confident’
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas abortion law to remain in place for now. The high court agreed to hear arguments in the case on Nov. 1. Justices will decide whether the federal government has the right to sue over the law, authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

“We’re confident,” Hughes said on Friday. “We wrote this law knowing it would be challenged.”

Hughes sat down with KLTV about an hour before word came down that the Supreme Court had agreed to fast-track the cases involving the abortion ban.

“Well we’ve been sued by the Biden administration,” Hughes said. “By the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the Satanic Temple. No, I didn’t make that up. I’ve got a stack of lawsuits on my desk. So, we understand there’s going to be litigation and we wrote this bill, this heartbeat law, knowing it will be challenged and we believe it complies. We know it complies with the constitution. We believe it’s consistent with Supreme Court precedent.”

Among other things discussed in the KLTV interview, Hughes’ critical race theory legislation. The law recently got national attention when a Dallas-area school leader told teachers they needed to offer books with an opposing perspective about the Holocaust. Hughes called this interpretation of the law ‘disappointing.’

“There is nothing, there is nothing in the bill about opposing views of the Holocaust or about equating evil. That’s simply not in the bill and you may have seen that school district has gone back and apologized and said, ‘you’re right, that’s not in the bill, we made a mistake.’ The Texas State Teachers Association even said that’s not in the bill. Multiple folks who read the bill said it’s just not there.”

With Hughes carrying so much of the GOP’s legislation this year, some have asked about the senator’s plans for the future.

“I really enjoy being in Texas Senate representing East Texas. Of course, the voters might decide not to send me back, and that may solve the question for us. I really enjoy the Texas Senate. This is where I need to be for now. There might be something in the future that opens up if the Lord leads that way and people want me to run for something else, but I really, really enjoy what I’m doing now. Thank you for asking.”

And with Gov. Greg Abbott facing several GOP challengers heading into 2022, who say Abbott needs to be more conservative, Hughes is staying loyal to the incumbent.

“There’s some great candidates in that race, some I know very well. I like them, but I support Governor Abbott. I mean just look at his record. He’s conservative, he shares our values, and my goodness, he’s got roots in East Texas. That’s a big deal for us as well.”

Hughes says he would go back to Austin for another special session if called, but for now, he looks forward to visiting with East Texas in the interim.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Pictured is an example of an Instant millionaire ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Agent says Davis researched serial killers on laptop
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital stays
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County

Latest News

Yamboree
East Texas Yamboree returns after COVID-19 forces cancelation last year
In Her Shoes
East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors
William Davis Sentencing Day 3
William Davis Sentencing Day 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital st
State Senator Bryan Hughes
Hughes talks abortion ban battle, critical race theory confusion, and who he backs in governor’s rac
2 Longview Pine Tree Lodge residents celebrate 101 years
2 Longview Pine Tree Lodge residents celebrate 101 years