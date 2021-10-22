Hughes talks abortion ban battle, critical race theory confusion, and who he backs in governor’s race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas abortion law to remain in place for now. The high court agreed to hear arguments in the case on Nov. 1. Justices will decide whether the federal government has the right to sue over the law, authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

“We’re confident,” Hughes said on Friday. “We wrote this law knowing it would be challenged.”

Hughes sat down with KLTV about an hour before word came down that the Supreme Court had agreed to fast-track the cases involving the abortion ban.

“Well we’ve been sued by the Biden administration,” Hughes said. “By the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the Satanic Temple. No, I didn’t make that up. I’ve got a stack of lawsuits on my desk. So, we understand there’s going to be litigation and we wrote this bill, this heartbeat law, knowing it will be challenged and we believe it complies. We know it complies with the constitution. We believe it’s consistent with Supreme Court precedent.”

Among other things discussed in the KLTV interview, Hughes’ critical race theory legislation. The law recently got national attention when a Dallas-area school leader told teachers they needed to offer books with an opposing perspective about the Holocaust. Hughes called this interpretation of the law ‘disappointing.’

“There is nothing, there is nothing in the bill about opposing views of the Holocaust or about equating evil. That’s simply not in the bill and you may have seen that school district has gone back and apologized and said, ‘you’re right, that’s not in the bill, we made a mistake.’ The Texas State Teachers Association even said that’s not in the bill. Multiple folks who read the bill said it’s just not there.”

With Hughes carrying so much of the GOP’s legislation this year, some have asked about the senator’s plans for the future.

“I really enjoy being in Texas Senate representing East Texas. Of course, the voters might decide not to send me back, and that may solve the question for us. I really enjoy the Texas Senate. This is where I need to be for now. There might be something in the future that opens up if the Lord leads that way and people want me to run for something else, but I really, really enjoy what I’m doing now. Thank you for asking.”

And with Gov. Greg Abbott facing several GOP challengers heading into 2022, who say Abbott needs to be more conservative, Hughes is staying loyal to the incumbent.

“There’s some great candidates in that race, some I know very well. I like them, but I support Governor Abbott. I mean just look at his record. He’s conservative, he shares our values, and my goodness, he’s got roots in East Texas. That’s a big deal for us as well.”

Hughes says he would go back to Austin for another special session if called, but for now, he looks forward to visiting with East Texas in the interim.

