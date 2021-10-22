Friday’s Weather: Warm again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start. Temperatures are ranging from the 50s to the upper 60s this morning with fairly calm winds. Expect a few sprinkles in Deep East Texas early this morning, then the rest of the day will be dry. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will warm temperatures into the lower to mid 80s. A few more clouds this weekend and slight chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday late afternoons. Any activity will be isolated and best chances will be in southern counties. Temperatures will be warm in the mid 80s and it will be breezy this weekend with south winds gusting up to 15 and 20 mph. Warm and humid through early next week. The next cold front arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with a chance for scattered thunderstorms and a cool down by the end of next week.

