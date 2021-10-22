East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be another warm and sunny October day for us as our easterly winds begin to shift more from the southeast by the late afternoon hours. This, in addition to our ample sunshine, will allow our temperatures to climb back into the middle 80s for most of the area, with a few warm spots reaching into the upper 80s for highs in Deep East Texas. No rain today, which means high school football games are good to go in the weather department! Over the weekend skies will trend mostly dry, but a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, so please be weather alert and keep an eye on radar with our first alert weather apps if you are planning on attending one of the many outdoor events going on this weekend. Storm chances slightly increase as we head into the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning as a potent storm system develops in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A few storms could become strong to severe for areas along Interstate 30 with more widespread storms likely well to the north of the Red River. At this time the jury is still out on if these storms are truly going to make it close to our northernmost counties, so please continue to monitor for more updates to this forecast over the weekend. Skies remain quiet and temperatures will sit very warm in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances climb up again very late Tuesday and early on Wednesday as our next cold front is set to move through East Texas. Rain will end by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will drop back down into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

