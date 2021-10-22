East Texas Now Business Break
Federal grand jury indicts woman accused of trafficking 24 people after Cherokee County traffic stop

Maria Lopez
Maria Lopez(Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a woman accused of trafficking people who entered the U.S. illegally. The woman was arrested on Oct. 3 in a Cherokee County traffic stop.

Maria Elizabeth Lopez, 46, of Houston, is charged with three counts of trafficking-related crimes.

Lopez was stopped near the intersection of U.S. 69 and FM 84 in Rusk. Twenty-four people were traveling in the SUV and were in the country illegally, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The passengers were originally from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and the Honduras.

Lopez is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 27 in Judge John D. Love’s courtroom in Tyler.

Previous report: Driver accused of trafficking 24 people after Cherokee County traffic stop

