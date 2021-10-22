East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with East Texas Crisis Center director Ana Barnson about a training program for those who will work with survivors of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Barnson explains the program “In Her Shoes” is designed for experiential learning about domestic violence. Participants role-play making choices as a person experiencing an abusive relationship, based on true stories. Through the program of real survivors’ situations, the group is educated on the next steps and resources that could help.

