East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with East Texas Crisis Center director Ana Barnson about a training program for those who will work with survivors of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Barnson explains the program “In Her Shoes” is designed for experiential learning about domestic violence. Participants role-play making choices as a person experiencing an abusive relationship, based on true stories. Through the program of real survivors’ situations, the group is educated on the next steps and resources that could help.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Pictured is an example of an Instant millionaire ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Agent says Davis researched serial killers on laptop
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Highway 155 crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle halts traffic on Highway 155 south of I-20
East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors
East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors
Source: Jamey Boyum, KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Kilgore College students end course with lineman rodeo
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel, TTUHSC releases statement