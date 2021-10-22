East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina County progressing towards EMS transition

Allegiance mobile health is the contracted EMS provider for Angelina County pending final...
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Leaders in Angelina County met this week to discuss more details on the emergency service provider transition for the area. The contracted provider is Allegiance Mobile Health. The service already has a station at the intersection of First Street and Atkinson Drive in Lufkin. County Judge Don Lymbery says the meeting this week was to help keep everyone up to speed on the terms and conditions in the contract.

“The proposed contract is what we went through,” said Lymbery. “Line by line, page by page, and made sure all of their questions have been answered, all of our questions were answered, any of the commissioners that were there, if he had any questions and also the situation with the volunteer fire department.”

The contract will be brought in front of the county commissioners for approval in the second week of November. Judge Lymbery has also received counsel from Lufkin’s fire chief Jesse Moody on the structure of the new operation. The contract is expected to be passed, but Lymbery and his fellow county officials want to have as many potential hiccups resolved before it is finalized.

“We are looking at every facet that could possibly happen and we want to make sure that no stone is left unturned,” said Lymbery. “We want to make sure that when we go forward with this, it is the right way to go forward for everybody in the county.”

