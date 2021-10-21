WebXtra: Rusk County may revoke obsolete county school tax

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County voters will have the chance in November to revoke a longstanding school tax that is obsolete. The November ballot includes a proposition to revoke the Rusk countywide school equalization tax, for which no county schools exist anymore even as the tax remained on the books for decades. Tax reform advocate Dale Hedrick is spearheading a drive to revoke the tax.

