East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Humane Society director discusses award given to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Because of their involvement in breaking up cockfighting rings in East Texas this summer, The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez accepted the award and an honorary Humane Society cap on his department’s behalf Thursday.

“Whenever we have an opportunity that truly goes above and beyond, especially in an issue like cockfight which is such a negative activity that harms all of our communities and pets, we like to make sure that we recognize our law enforcement partners for that.”

Loney added that another factor that led to the Humane society giving the award to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was the aftercare given to the seized birds after the cockfighting ring arrests.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
Crash involving log truck
Crash involving log truck blocks westbound traffic on George Richey in Longview
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Covid Decrease
Covid Decrease
COVID-19 is not the only infection doctors are worried about right now. Influenza and...
East Texas doctors concerned about COVID-19, RSV during fall, winter months
Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole...
Lufkin ISD ends mask mandate
WEBXTRA: Rusk County Sheriff's Office award