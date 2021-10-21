WEBXTRA: Humane Society director discusses award given to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Because of their involvement in breaking up cockfighting rings in East Texas this summer, The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez accepted the award and an honorary Humane Society cap on his department’s behalf Thursday.

“Whenever we have an opportunity that truly goes above and beyond, especially in an issue like cockfight which is such a negative activity that harms all of our communities and pets, we like to make sure that we recognize our law enforcement partners for that.”

Loney added that another factor that led to the Humane society giving the award to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was the aftercare given to the seized birds after the cockfighting ring arrests.

