Tyler Legacy High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students and staff at Tyler Legacy High School hosted the community for an evening celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Campus organizations including student council, Spanish club, RHO Kappa, orchestra, and cheer were there. Students shared information about different countries, foods, famous people, facts and more.

Guests heard music, tasted food catered by culinary arts students, and got to look at different displays from other countries.

“When you’re celebrating your own culture and especially because we have such a diverse population here and just showcasing some of the things about yourself that sometimes people don’t know, I think when we have the students do it instead of being driven by administration and others it just makes it a little more personal,” said Kristen Walls, Principal Tyler Legacy High School.

Walls said they have had this celebration for many years and this has been one of the highest turnouts of students and their families.

