East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Legacy High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Students lead a presentation for guests about different Hispanic countries, culture, and more...
Students lead a presentation for guests about different Hispanic countries, culture, and more at Tyler Legacy High School Wednesday night.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students and staff at Tyler Legacy High School hosted the community for an evening celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Campus organizations including student council, Spanish club, RHO Kappa, orchestra, and cheer were there. Students shared information about different countries, foods, famous people, facts and more.

Guests heard music, tasted food catered by culinary arts students, and got to look at different displays from other countries.

“When you’re celebrating your own culture and especially because we have such a diverse population here and just showcasing some of the things about yourself that sometimes people don’t know, I think when we have the students do it instead of being driven by administration and others it just makes it a little more personal,” said Kristen Walls, Principal Tyler Legacy High School.

Walls said they have had this celebration for many years and this has been one of the highest turnouts of students and their families.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Time Capsule
Longview celebrates sesquicentennial with time capsule burial
William Davis Sentencing Day 1
Witnesses describe Davis’ past, other alleged victims as punishment phase gets underway
Roberts Explains Punishment Phase
Roberts Explains Punishment Phase
Healthcare Worker Honored
Healthcare Worker Honored
Petal It Forward
Petal It Forward