East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and calm winds.  The weak cold front is moving into East Texas this morning and will turn winds around to the north by midday.  Winds will still be light and chances for rain along the front are slim to none.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 80s.  Fair skies are expected tonight with a few clouds tomorrow.  Chances for rain still look slim to none with temperatures in the lower 80s Friday afternoon.  Winds pick up into the weekend, causing humidity to rise.  It will be warm with temperatures in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.  A slight chance for rain returns Sunday, but better chances look to be in the forecast for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Crash involving log truck
Crash involving log truck blocks westbound traffic on George Richey in Longview

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-21-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-21-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-21-21
Above Average Temps expected. Slight chances for any rain.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Above Average Temps expected. Slight chances for any rain.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips