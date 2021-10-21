Thursday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and calm winds. The weak cold front is moving into East Texas this morning and will turn winds around to the north by midday. Winds will still be light and chances for rain along the front are slim to none. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 80s. Fair skies are expected tonight with a few clouds tomorrow. Chances for rain still look slim to none with temperatures in the lower 80s Friday afternoon. Winds pick up into the weekend, causing humidity to rise. It will be warm with temperatures in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance for rain returns Sunday, but better chances look to be in the forecast for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.