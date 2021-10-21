Texas African American Museum in Tyler honors Gen. Colin Powell with new display

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is honoring the late Gen. Colin Powell.

The Texas African American Museum now a permanent display for Four-Star General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on Monday at age 84 from complications with COVID-19.

The exhibit features a portrait of Powell in the Genesis Room of the museum, as well as a framed poster of the late general with a list of his lifelong accomplishments.

Gloria Washington – Director Texas African American Museum

“We are showing memory and sympathy condolences to his family and we are showing a great leap of happiness for what he has done in the past. How he served his country and served his country well,” said Gloria Washington, director of the Texas African American Museum

There will be a public candlelight vigil on Friday at 6 p.m. in honor of Powell, at the museum located at 309 West MLK Blvd in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.