East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Small fire’ breaks out in fine arts area of Tyler Legacy High School

Tyler ISD añade la escuela primaria Dixie a los lugares de comida en la acera.
Tyler ISD añade la escuela primaria Dixie a los lugares de comida en la acera.(TISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A small fire broke out at Tyler Legacy High School on Thursday afternoon, although no injuries were reported and classes are not being suspended for the day.

School administrators are asking parents not to come up to the campus as the day will continue as planned.

According to a social media post by the school, the fire was extinguished around 2:50 p.m. in the fine arts area of the school. All students and staff were evacuated and noted as safe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
Crash involving log truck
Crash involving log truck blocks westbound traffic on George Richey in Longview
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

A Better East Texas: November vote
A Better East Texas: November vote
A Rusk County school tax, which is now obsolete but still on the books, will be put up for a...
WebXtra: Rusk County may revoke obsolete county school tax
A Rusk County school tax, which is now obsolete but still on the books, will be put up for a...
WebXtra: Revoking obsolete Rusk school tax
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Domestic Violence Awareness Month photo
Domestic Violence Awareness Month brings together Gregg County agencies in solidarity