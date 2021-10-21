‘Small fire’ breaks out in fine arts area of Tyler Legacy High School

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A small fire broke out at Tyler Legacy High School on Thursday afternoon, although no injuries were reported and classes are not being suspended for the day.

School administrators are asking parents not to come up to the campus as the day will continue as planned.

According to a social media post by the school, the fire was extinguished around 2:50 p.m. in the fine arts area of the school. All students and staff were evacuated and noted as safe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.