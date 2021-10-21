East Texas Now Business Break
NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighter are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighter are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Federal investigators are interviewing people who were on a jet that ran off a Texas runway during takeoff and burst into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that investigators expect to spend one to two weeks gathering evidence at the site of the accident at an airport near Houston. The passengers were headed for Boston for a game between the Astros and Red Sox.

Safety board member Michael Graham says investigators will look at the engines, maintenance records, performance of the pilots and other issues. They also want to know how all 21 people on board got out of the plane before it was destroyed by fire.

The board expects to take up to 18 months to issue a final report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

