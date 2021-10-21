New dog rescue in Hawkins helps strays find homes

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A new canine rescue in Hawkins is preparing to open its doors next week to help dogs find their forever homes. Canine Rescue 75765 began when residents got tired of seeing so many stray dogs wandering the streets.

The former animal shelter in Hawkins is getting back into shape, this time operating as a rescue, to house stray dogs that are found in the area. In July, concerned community members met about the abandoned dog issue. From there, a group of five women, the police department and volunteers are making a difference.

“People come and just dump their dogs because they don’t get them spayed and neutered, and there’s no animal control, the rescue groups that are out there, they’re full,” said Brigette McCarthy, the secretary and treasurer for their rescue. She said they’ve been busy refurbishing the kennels.

“My husband and I came down and we took down the kennels and then we did the dirt preparation and then a company… he’s come in and he’s put the floorboards in and then he will also come and pour the concrete on Friday,” McCarthy said.

Manfred Gilow is the Hawkins Chief of Police and said since his time in the area beginning in November 2018 there have been a lot of stray animals.

“I wanted to offer my dog pound, with volunteers and get something started,” he said. “It exploded. We had so many volunteers line up. People love to give money for something really needed.”

They currently have four dogs and will have the capacity for nine when kennels are complete. The police department helps bring in stray dogs and their Resident Vet Technician Susan Morgan performs the intake exams.

“Do whatever testing might need to be done. I’ll deworm them, give them their initial shots if they have no history, and determine whether they need to be spayed or neutered,” Morgan said.

Morgan was a vet tech in the Plano and Longview areas and missed it.

“I got out of it for a while and did some other things and I really miss that hands-on contact with the animals,” she said. “It’s very rewarding. You see an animal go from maybe a shy, sick animal to a healthy animal that’s full of life and ready to go to a new home.”

They hope to be open on Monday. You can learn more about their group, volunteer, or donate by visiting their Facebook page.

