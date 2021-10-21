Man gets 2.5 years in prison for Nacogdoches gas pump skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A judge sentenced a 30 year-year-old who was arrested in Nacogdoches to 2.5 years in federal prison for his role in a multi-state gas pump skimmer ring Thursday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield sentenced Victor Entenza, 30, of Cube, to 30 months in federal prison. On May 10, Entenza pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

“Typically, a skimmer, such as the one found in this case, is placed inside a gas pump and used by criminals to collect credit card information from victims using the pump,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said in the press release. “The crime is difficult to detect because the intended gas purchase will proceed without interruption or notification.”

Ganjei added that a single gas station skimmer is capable of storing credit card information for hundreds of victims.

According to information presented in court, a Nacogdoches police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle drive by Entenza and occupied by Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, and Ricardo Chavez-Travieso, 29, both of Cuba.

“During the traffic stop, the officer discovered a credit card bearing the name of a third party, leading to a more exhaustive search of the car,” the press release stated. “During this search, the officer found a notepad that listed various gas stations in Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama, numerous cell phones, a laptop computer, and tape used as a security seal/tamper indicator for gas station fuel pumps.”

The NPD officer also found a card skimmer, an encoder, a key used to open gas pumps, and additional credit cards in hidden compartments inside the vehicle, the press release stated.

“Credit card information for nine individuals, none of whom were occupants of the vehicle, was additionally found,” the press release stated.

A federal grand jury indicted Entenza, Oliva, and Travieso on Oct. 8, 2020, and they were charged with federal violations, the press release stated. Travieso pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

According to the press release, Travieso is awaiting a sentencing date, and the case against Oliva is still pending.

“This case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy L. Coleman,” the press release stated.

