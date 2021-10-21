East Texas Now Business Break
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock(TTU Ortho Instagram)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERKEL, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock doctor died after being hit by a train near Merkel, Texas on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. It happened between Merkel and Trent off of I-20.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Cy Daneshfar, of Lubbock, was in the area when his vehicle broke down. Deputies say they believe his death is accidental, but do not know why he walked up to the train tracks.

The incident happened about 1.5 miles west of Merkel, not at a train crossing.

Officials with Union Pacific say the train crew was not injured.

Dr. Daneshfar’s body has been sent for an autopsy, however, no foul play is suspected, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Daneshfar graduated from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in 2018. He worked in Lubbock and specialized in Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock(TTU Ortho Instagram)

