Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket

Pictured is an example of an Instant millionaire ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
From the Texas Lottery Commission

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - A Longview resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at Super 1 Foods No. 606, located at 2301 W. Loop 281, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the 33rd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $71 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $167 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five®, and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or at texaslottery.com. Play resposibly.

Source: Gray News Media
