Longview golf shop owner talks about deer ‘intruder’ in business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Nip It Golf owner, Terry Gebhardt, about a deer that crashed through a window at his business and it was caught on camera.

According to Gebhardt, a neighboring business owner alerted him that there was a possible burglar at his store.

He found the deer inside his store with an injured leg. Surveillance video captured the deer running through the parking lot and crashing through the window.

