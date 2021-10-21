Local marching bands heading to state finals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The next time you are at a football game and see the band performing at halftime, just know that no one is there by accident. The band members begin working as early as July, and in Timpson, the group members can start as early as seventh grade and with two-a-day practices beginning at 7 a.m.

“Throughout summer and the starting weeks of the school year, they learn just so much about the band,” said Timpson drum major Carter Ramsey. “We have to teach them to march. They have to learn how to put their uniform on, how to look nice, I mean really show the pride for the band.”

Timpson and Lufkin are two schools that have specialty military marching bands. Both will soon be competing to find out if they have the best of the best as they each get ready to perform at the UIL state-level competitions next week. Lufkin qualified with a perfect score for what will be the first year that the 3A classification has existed. For Timpson, it will be their second appearance at the second-ever competition for their classification after they took home silver in the inaugural event last year.

“When the kids get here, they are ready to go. They are working hard,” said Deshmond Johnson, the head band director at Timpson. “They know their goal. They are practicing, and they are pushing through, so hopefully, on Tuesday, all that work will show up, and we’ll come out on top.”

It takes discipline and perfect technique to score well at competitions. Regardless of how well they do next week, Lufkin ISD Director of Bands George Little hopes that even those who don’t understand the ins and outs of marching bands can at least appreciate the dedication.

“There’s a lot of not very nice in our world,” Little said. “At stoplights, in hallways, at businesses, and customer service phone calls. We can take a step away from ourselves and look at everybody around us and see what they are going through that I could try to understand so that I can approach them in the way that they need to be uplifted or encouraged.”

