Jury finds man guilty of murder in death of Longview woman

Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been found guilty of murder in the death of a Longview woman.

Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. was found guilty by a Gregg County Grand Jury in the 124th District Court for the death of Kimberly Wallace in 2019. Wallace was found dead after a welfare check in the 1200 block of Temple Street.

Thomas was injured in a shootout with police when Longview officers located Thomas in a park in the 1200 block of El Paso Street and confronted him. Thomas then began shooting at four officers and they shot back, according to police. Thomas was wounded twice but no officers were injured. Thomas was then treated for injuries at a Longview hospital and then placed in jail.

The court played a video recording of Thomas admitting to shooting Wallace during his interview with police on Wednesday.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

