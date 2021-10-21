East Texas doctors concerned about COVID-19, RSV during fall, winter months

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - While East Texas is seeing a decline in cases of COVID-19 in our area, health officials are still encouraging caution. As the fall and winter months arrive they are bringing with them other respiratory illnesses.

COVID-19 is not the only infection doctors are worried about right now. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are also posing risks. Dr. Jeff Glass is a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic of Lufkin and says the concern is what will happen if you get COVID and one of the other viruses.

“Last winter everyone was wearing masks and staying home so we didn’t see a lot of RSV or flu or any of those things really. But this year we’re already seeing that. We’ve had a number of patients with RSV, a number of babies with RSV here in the clinic, even a number today. We’ve had patients who have had the flu, we’re starting to see the common cold,” said Glass.

RSV is most commonly seen in small children, but anyone can catch it. The virus affects the lungs.

“We see a lot of RSV in the winter months and the spring and typically in older kids and adults it causes just a bad cold,” said Glass. “But in young babies it can make them pretty sick with something called bronchiolitis where their lungs become really inflamed and they start to breathe hard, breath fast, and have a real hard time. We’ve seen a number of babies with that already.”

Walgreens keeps a Flu Index and provides information regarding flu activity using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide.

“At the end of last week our area was number four in the nation as far as number of flu prescriptions being prescribed,” said Glass.

So going into the holidays and cooler months Glass wants to remind people to get vaccinated if they are able.

“We want to be with our friends, we want to be with our family and that’s great but the safest way to do that then is for everyone to be vaccinated. Not only for COVID but also for the flu,” Glass said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.