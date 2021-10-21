Domestic Violence Awareness Month brings together Gregg County agencies in solidarity

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In Longview, on the steps of the Gregg County courthouse, local law enforcement, the Gregg County District Attorney’s office, as well as board members and staff of the Women’s Center of East Texas, came together Thursday for a picture to show solidarity against domestic violence.

Domestic violence is not just limited to family members and spouses, it can be roommates or intimate partners. There were also survivors of domestic violence in attendance.

“The lady who was a victim 27 years ago, she said I’m so thankful that y’all were here today because it brought back some emotions. It brought back some memories for her when she was a victim and she said I’m glad to be able to stand here and stand against this in my own community,” said Gregg County Precinct 2 Judge Tim Bryan who is also a board member with the Women’s Center of East Texas. “A lot of people don’t report it especially because of socioeconomic level, or different races, or different religions or cultures of people. In other cultures it is not customary that they may report these things.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month first started in October 1987. Since then, much progress has been made to support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.