Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man who accidentally recorded himself while he was hiding a camera in the ceiling of a public restroom on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Crockett Police Department, CPD officers were dispatched to a local business to check out a report of a hidden camera in a public restroom on Tuesday.

“An employee discovered the hidden camera and immediately notified supervisors and the police,” the press release stated.

When Crockett PD investigators checked out the camera and its storage card, they found that the suspect who had put the camera above the ceiling tile recorded himself while he was hiding it. During the investigation, police identified Arturo Rodriguez, of Crockett, as a possible suspect.

Crockett Police chief Clayton Smith said Rodriguez was an employee at the business.

Rodriguez was brought in for question, and he cooperated with police, the press release stated.

Later, Rodriguez was later arrested on an invasive visual recording charge, which is a state jail felony, and he was booked into the Houston County Jail.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing with additional charges pending,” the press release stated.

Smith said the case may involve multiple victims, so his department will release updates on the case as new information turns up during the investigation.

