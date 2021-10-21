Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities in Dallas say a man shot into an apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four firefighters.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Phillip Dankins faces seven counts of deadly conduct. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says investigators believe Dankins shot into an apartment and hit a gas line connected to a stove.

Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the complex the next day and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building on Sept. 29. Dankins has been jailed since early October on other charges.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.