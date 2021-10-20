East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Lindale Floral design students ‘Petal it Forward’ by passing out flowers

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale ISD Floral Design students passed out flowers this morning for “Petal it Forward.”Lindale ISD Floral Design students passed out flowers this morning for “Petal it Forward.”

The students created bouquets with the help of Lindale Floral and passed out the flowers to parents and students in the drop-off line. The students created bouquets with the help of Lindale Floral and passed out the flowers to parents and students in the drop-off line.

The goal is to give someone two flowers - one to keep, and one for that person to give away to start an act of kindness train.

We’ll have more on this story later.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69

Latest News

Troy Michael Stockton a student at North Hopkins ISD was arrested for Terroristic Threat.
Student arrested for making alleged terroristic threats at North Hopkins ISD
WEBXTRA: Petal it Forward
Source: Gray News Media
28-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 175 near Larue
Crews respond to Kilgore gas leak
Crews installing fiber optic cables struck Kilgore gas line