WEBXTRA: Lindale Floral design students ‘Petal it Forward’ by passing out flowers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale ISD Floral Design students passed out flowers this morning for "Petal it Forward."

The students created bouquets with the help of Lindale Floral and passed out the flowers to parents and students in the drop-off line.

The goal is to give someone two flowers - one to keep, and one for that person to give away to start an act of kindness train.

