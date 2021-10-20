East Texas Now Business Break
Texas forestry conference draws over 300 attendees to Nacogdoches

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Forestry Association is conducting its 107th annual conference today at the Fredonia Hotel. More than 375 foresters, property owners, mill operators and other industry-related representatives are in attendance.

The themes of post-COVID markets, climate change, carbon offset, and market reports were discussed.

TFA executive director Rob Hughes and TFA president Dr. Hans Williams gave their take on getting so many industry representatives together following a long absence due to the pandemic.

Tomorrow a presentation will be given on mass timber, an innovative engineered wood being used in commercial buildings. Participants will learn about the diverse applications of mass timber from leading experts in the field of construction, architecture, forest resources and wood utilization.

In addition to informative lecture sessions, participants also have the option to tour a local forest products sawmill, as well as a cross-laminated timber manufacturing facility.

Dr. Pat Layton, Director of the Wood Utilization Design Institute and Professor of Forestry at Clemson University, will serve as the keynote speaker.

This conference is made possible by the USDA Forest Service Mass Timber University Grant Program. Click here for a link to SFA to purchase tickets.

