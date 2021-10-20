Texas DPS offering reward for ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ for continuous sexual assault of a child

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - A former Texas County Sheriff Deputy is one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive for multiple charges of indecency with a child.

According to the release, James Mark Bishop is wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Knowingly Downloading Child Pornography (x5).

Bishop is a convicted sex offender required to register annually, has ties to Tulia, Texas (Swisher County).

He was working as a Texas County sheriff’s deputy in Oklahoma when he was arrested and subsequently convicted of five counts of Knowingly Downloading Child Pornography in 2007.

He served time in prison until his release in 2011, at which time he was placed on probation and moved to Tulia.

In 2020, Bishop was arrested in Tulia for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact after alleged incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

He bonded out and eventually left.

On July 7, 2021, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma issued Motion to Revoke warrants regarding Bishop’s probation for the five counts of Knowingly Downloading Child Pornography.

Additionally, on July 28, 2021, the Tulia Police Department issued two felony warrants for hsi arrest for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child.

Texas DPS is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the capture of James Mark Bishop.

According to DPS, Bishop should be considered armed and dangerous.

To submit a tip online, click here.

