Testimony continues in trial of man accused in death of Longview woman

Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr.((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused in the death of a Longview woman.

Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. is accused of killing Kimberly Wallace in 2019. Wallace was found dead after a welfare check in the 1200 block of Temple Street.

Wednesday, the court heard interviews Thomas had with law enforcement that were recorded. In the recordings, Thomas discusses Wallace being pregnant and having a baby girl, which he says is his daughter. He was upset about what he said was Wallace using the child as a way to see another man. He also said he was upset about Wallace keeping him from spending time with his daughter.

Texas forestry conference draws over 300 attendees to Nacogdoches
