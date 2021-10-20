East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Student arrested for making alleged terroristic threats at North Hopkins ISD

An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond...
An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond for allegedly making a terroristic threat at North Hopkins ISD.(VNL)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond for allegedly making a terroristic threat at North Hopkins ISD.

According to a press release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Lewis Tatum was contacted by the Chief of Police at North Hopkins ISD about a threat that occurred at the school earlier in the day.

“I immediately had an investigator contact the school personnel to start a criminal investigation,” said Sheriff Tatum.

At approximately 9:31 p.m. as a result of the criminal investigation, Troy Michael Stockton a student at North Hopkins ISD was arrested for Terroristic Threat a 3rd-degree felony at his residence and is currently in the Hopkins County Jail with a $75,000 bond, stated officials.

“I want the community to know that any threat made toward another student or our schools will be taken seriously and investigated immediately,” said Sheriff Tatum.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

Latest News

Crews respond to Kilgore gas leak
Crews installing fiber optic cables struck Kilgore gas line
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
FILE - This undated photo provided by Revivicor in December 2020 shows a "GalSafe" pig which...
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with successful test