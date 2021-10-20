Student arrested for making alleged terroristic threats at North Hopkins ISD

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old male student is sitting in Hopkins County Jail this morning with a $75,000 bond for allegedly making a terroristic threat at North Hopkins ISD.

According to a press release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Lewis Tatum was contacted by the Chief of Police at North Hopkins ISD about a threat that occurred at the school earlier in the day.

“I immediately had an investigator contact the school personnel to start a criminal investigation,” said Sheriff Tatum.

At approximately 9:31 p.m. as a result of the criminal investigation, Troy Michael Stockton a student at North Hopkins ISD was arrested for Terroristic Threat a 3rd-degree felony at his residence and is currently in the Hopkins County Jail with a $75,000 bond, stated officials.

“I want the community to know that any threat made toward another student or our schools will be taken seriously and investigated immediately,” said Sheriff Tatum.

