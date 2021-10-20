East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Canva)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak affecting more than 30 states in the United States is linked in onions.

Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. were sold in grocery stores in restaurants across the U.S.

ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but the CDC says the onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC says the onions should be thrown away and may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand, ProSource Inc., and the country where they were grown, Mexico. Onions that do not have labels indicating where they came from should also be thrown away.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Surfaces and containers that have been in contact with the onions should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating affected foods. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Severe symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting and dehydration.

Anyone with severe salmonella symptoms should call their healthcare provider immediately.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Latest News

Healthcare Worker Honored
Healthcare Worker Honored
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,640 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas