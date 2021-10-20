Punishment phase begins in trial of William Davis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:36 a.m. - The next witness, is the step daughter of Larry.

She says her family was very close with William Davis. When she was in 8th grade in Fall 2002, she says she was friends with Davis. He had graduated high school.

She says the friendship developed beyond friends. It became a sexual relationship.

An agreement was made where the two would respect rules, but the encounters continued.

She says Davis bought her a cell phone so they could be able to contact each other at any time.

In 2003, she says Davis asked her to leave with him. She said Davis said he would beat her dad if she didn’t leave.

Davis picked her up in his mom’s van and took her to an apartment complex. Upon parking, she says Davis wanted to have sex with her. She says she pushed him off. Davis was frustrated.

Another night, she said Davis took her to a Walmart parking lot in the van. She says he groped her and tried to have sex with her there. She once again pushed him off and threatened to tell someone.

Sometime later, the phone Davis gave her was discovered. Her mother called police.

She was interviewed by police. Out of fear of getting in trouble, she says she didn’t tell them everything that happened between her and Davis.

Earlier this year (2021), she says she started getting phone calls from the Smith County jail. It was William Davis. She blocked the number after he kept calling. She also changed her phone number.

The punishment phase in the trial of William Davis has begun.

A jury found Davis guilty of capital murder Tuesday for the deaths of four patients during his time working as a nurse at a Tyler heart hospital.

The first witness was called by the prosecution. The witness, who was named Larry, said he worked with William Davis’ father.

The witness said his step daughter, who was 13 at the time, and William Davis, who was 17 or 18 at the time, began what the man suspected was a romantic relationship.

Larry said he attempted to make sure that Davis and his step daughter were never alone together. He said he set out very strict rules for what Davis and his step daughter could and couldn’t do.

Larry said Davis was popular, played football, and was very smart. Efforts were still being increased to keep Davis away from Larry’s step daughter.

When they would go to church, Larry says Davis would sit two rows behind the family. When they would move, Davis would follow. He was fixated on the step daughter.

