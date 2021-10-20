East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Producers of M. Night Shyamalan Caddo Lake movie put out casting call for cars

Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Your car could be featured in an upcoming movie!

The film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in the Caddo Lake area. While speaking and background roles have been cast, producers are still looking for period-specific cars. The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.

Your car could be in a movie!
Your car could be in a movie!(ELO FILMS)

The Vanishings at Caddo Lake will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS.

Those interested in having their vehicle in the movie should click here and fill out the application. Email caddocasting@gmail.com with any questions.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
William Davis trial closing arguments
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
A 24-year-old man from Winona died Sunday morning after striking and hog and losing control of...
Winona man dies in crash with hog
Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard was the driver he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge...
Bullard man killed in crash on Highway 69

Latest News

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
Tyler Glass Recreation Center closed for repairs
Fitzpatrick Architects blue prints of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
Renovations are underway at new Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building
People line up to get photos with 2021 Texas Rose Festival Queen Anna Grace Hallmark during the...
88th Annual Texas Rose Festival parade, Queen’s Tea brings people back together
Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for organization to help foot illness in Uganda