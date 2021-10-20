Player Spotlight: Timpson’s Braden Courtney key to Bear’s success on all sides of the ball

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears are perfect through nine weeks and a lot their success is from two-way player Braden Courtney.

“It all starts with him, because usually as he goes, our team goes,” head coach Kerry Therwanger said.

In Timpson’s big win over San Augustine, Courtney had stats all over the field. On offense as a running back Courtney ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams he had a 78 yard kick return for a touchdown. On defense the senior had five tackles, one for a loss and three quarterback pressures.

While you can see Braden flying around the field every Friday night, his teammates see the work he puts in throughout the week to do so, even if it’s away from the football.

“Well I like to think I’m the hardest worker in the room,” Courtney said. “I really pride myself on my work ethic in and out of the classroom.”

Courtney will let you know when that work pays off. If you’re on the wrong end of his touchdown score or his big defensive turnover, or even if you’re just casually observing in the stands, you’ll notice his energy before he gets back to outworking the competition.

“I don’t try to do it too much because I have to try to get back on defense or back on offense but I have to show the crowd I’m a little bit into it, but since I play both ways.”

Courtney and his team have this week off before traveling to Joaquin for week 10 action.

